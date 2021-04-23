Thalapathy 65: Team To Wrap Up Georgia Schedule By April 26; Vijay & Pooja Hegde To Shoot For A Dance Number?

Ever since its announcement, #Thalapathy65 has been making quite a buzz on social media. The cast and crew members are currently in Georgia, shooting some major portions of the film including a dance number.

Reportedly, the team has finished 30% of the shooting as of now and will be wrapping up the schedule by April 26. As per the latest report, a romantic song featuring Vijay and Pooja Hegde will be shot in this schedule. It is said that the music composer of the film Anirudh Ravichander has already delivered a rough track for this purpose.

Also, if reports are to be believed, the team will be shooting in locations including Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai after their return from Georgia. The second schedule will reportedly begin in May 2021. However, the second wave of COVID-19 and the restrictions imposed across the country might force the team to change the currently chalked-out plan.

Penned and helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, #Thalapathy65 marks Pooja Hegde's return to Kollywood after almost 10 years of her debut film Mugamoodi (2012) directed by Mysskin. On the other hand, Nelson who rose to fame with the 2018 black comedy crime film Kolamavu Kokila, is collaborating with Vijay for the first time. Notably, the director is also awaiting the release of his other film Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan.

Talking more about #Thalapathy65, the film backed by Sun Pictures has camera cranked by Nanban cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the antagonist, reports are rife that Bollywood stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vidyut Jamwal have been approached for the role. Yogi Babu is playing a key role in the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer.