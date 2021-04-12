Karnan Day 4 Box Office Collection: Dhanush Starrer Maintains Steady Pace

After the huge success of Thalapathy Vijay's Master, Kollywood witnessed yet another blockbuster- Karnan. The Dhanush-starrer released in cinemas on April 9. Written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film revolves around a fearless young man who is on a mission to safeguard the rights of his people- the conservative villagers.

Partially based on the 1995 Kodiyankulam communal clash, the film is backed by Kalaipuli S Thanu under his production banner Theni Eswar.

Talking about the film's business so far, Karnan kicked off its theatrical journey by accumulating a net collection of Rs 10.40 crore. On days 2 and 3, the rural drama acquired Rs 5.50 crore and Rs 6.50 crore respectively. Coming to day 4, the film has reportedly collected Rs 3.15 crore which is impressive at this time, when the Tamil Nadu government has slashed the seating capacity in theatres and multiplexes to 50 per cent. Though positive reviews on the internet have been grabbing huge attention, the occupancy restrictions and surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state have bothered many.

Karnan marks Mollywood actress Rajisha Vijayan's debut in Kollywood. Also featuring Lal Paul, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Gouri G Kishan, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, GM Kumar, Shanmugarajan, the film has music composed by 'Enjoy Enjaami' fame Santhosh Narayanan. The camera for the rural drama has been cranked by Theni Eswar, who is best known for Mammootty-Anjali Ameer starrer Peranbu. The editing is carried out by Selva RK.

