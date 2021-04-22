Viduthalai First Poster: Vijay Sethupathi And Soori Look Promising In Vetri Maaran’s Film

The highly anticipated first poster of National Award-winning director Vetri Maaran's next, Viduthalai has released today (April 22). Apparently, the team has dropped two posters featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori respectively. As the posters suggest, the Makkal Selvan will play the role of a mentor while Soori will essay the role of the main protagonist in the film. For those unversed, Viduthalaai simply means Freedom in Tamil.

In the poster, Vijay Sethupathi looks intense as he sits on the floor and gazes at a distance while police officials stand before him. He can be seen sipping tea from a glass with his hands cuffed, which makes the poster intriguing.

On the other hand, versatile actor Soori looks promising as a police constable. The star along with other constables can be seen attending the drill parade as they place their respective rifles over their shoulders. Well, with the poster going viral, fans and followers of the two popular actors and the director are highly excited, as they wait to see what's in store for them.

Backed by RS Infotainment, the pan-India film marks the maiden collaboration of Vetri Maaran with music director Isaignani Ilayaraaja. Reportedly, the shooting of Viduthalai was held in western ghats, where the team is said to have stayed with tribal people sans electricity and telecommunication. The technical team of the film includes cinematographer Veraj, editor R Ramar and action director Peter Hein.