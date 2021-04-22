Doctor: Sivakarthikeyan’s Action-Comedy Film To Release On Amazon Prime Video?

Days after postponing the film's release from March 26, the makers of Doctor sprung a surprise by confirming the arrival of the action-comedy entertainer on the special occasion of Ramzan. Though the statement didn't reveal the exact release date, fans have been eagerly waiting for the official confirmation from the team.

Well now, if reports are to be believed, the streaming rights of the film have been sold to Amazon Prime Video for a whopping Rs 42 crore. It is said that the makers have now considered skipping the theatrical release of Doctor, and will reportedly have a direct OTT release on the video streaming platform on Ramzan. On the other hand, a few reports also suggest that the makers of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer have cancelled the earlier deal, and are now planning to release the film on Disney+ Hotstar. However, there is no confirmation about the release platform or date as yet.

Notably, several theatre owners have expressed disappointment over speculations of the film's release on OTT platform. Considering director Nelson Dilipkumar-Sivakarthikeyan's combo, audience and theatre owners are expecting the film to weave magic at the box office.

Here's the tweet

After Pandemic First wave, they thought Theatres are done and #Master gave the best ever collection for us, #KongvsGodzilla did Fantastic, #Sulthan Super HIT Run, #Karnan Best ever Box Office ever for Dhanush.

After seeing all good still opting for OTT release makes no sense — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) April 22, 2021

Let us tell you that though there is no confirmation as to why Nelson and his team are planning to go for an OTT release, reports are rife that the makers are skeptical about releasing the film in theatres amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Master TRP Rating: Vijay Starrer Fails To Beat Ajith's Viswasam

Also Read: Raiza Wilson Shares Pictures Days After Her Facial Treatment Went Wrong; Asks If She Looks Hot

Backed by Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions in association with KJR Studios, Doctor features Gang Leader (Telugu) fame Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady. Apart from her, the film features an ensemble cast including Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Archana Chandhoke, Yogi Babu and Vinay. Vijay Karthik Kannan has cranked the camera for the film while the editing is carried out by R Nirmal. The action-comedy film's music is scored by renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander.