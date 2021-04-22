Master TRP Rating: Will Vijay Starrer Beat Ajith’s Viswasam To Grab Top Spot?

One of the biggest hits of the year Master made it to the cinemas on January 13, 2021, after much delay. As expected, people swarmed to the theatres despite the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, making the film a huge success.

Starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, the film also started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 29, where it again broke a few records. Interestingly, the action-thriller premiered on Sun TV on April 14 on the occasion of Tamil New Year, which yet again attracted much attention of the mini-screen audience.

Though the TRP rating of the film is yet to be made official, zillions of fans and followers of Thalapathy are expecting Master to break all the pre-existing records of the television industry. Let us tell you that currently, Ajith's 2019 flick Viswasam is ruling the list with the highest TRP rating. Also featuring Nayanthara as the leading lady, the film created a massive TRP record as it registered 1,81,43,000 impressions. The other films on the list include- Seemaraja, Sarkar and Pichaikaran which have taken the second, third and fourth spots in the list respectively.

With Master getting a huge response from the theatres and Amazon Prime Video, one cannot rule out the chances of the Vijay-starrer acquiring a record impression with its world television premiere. Will the action-thriller enter the first spot by beating Ajith's Viswasam? Well, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the following hours.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, Master features an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal. The action-entertainer has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and camera cranked by Sathyan Sooryan.