Vijay Drives His Swanky Car In Chennai; Video Goes Viral

Just recently, the makers of Vijay's next Beast sprung a surprise by dropping back-to-back posters of the film featuring the superstar. As fans can't stop gushing over the film's latest updates even now, what has caught huge attention is the actor's recent video which has gone viral on social media. Apparently, a 26-second video on the internet claims that Vijay was spotted driving his wine-coloured swanky Rolls Royce in Chennai.

Though it is not clear if Vijay was driving the car, several reports and social media posts state that it was the actor taking his car for a spin in the outskirts. Notably, the unnamed person who captured the video can be seen following the actor's car in his vehicle.

Let us tell you that this is not the first time when the actor has turned many heads with his public appearance. Earlier this year, during Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, the star arrived at the voting booth on a bicycle, which garnered huge attention as swarms of fans followed him throughout his ride.

Well, with the recent video going viral on social media, fans are super elated and are now eagerly waiting for the shoot update of Beast. According to reports, the second schedule of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will begin from July or August this year in Chennai. For the unversed, the Georgia schedule of the film wrapped up in April.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Also starring Yogi Babu, Beast has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by Manoj Paramahamsa. Touted to be a complete action thriller, the film is expected to release by the end of 2021.