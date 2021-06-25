Vijay To Repeat Pokkiri Magic In Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast; Here’s How!

Days after celebrating his 47th birthday with massive updates of his upcoming film Beast, Vijay is all over the news yet again, all thanks to Shah Rukh Khan's 'very cool' reaction to one of Thalapathy fans' tweet. Apparently, a fan had quizzed SRK with a picture of the Tamil actor asking him to define Vijay in one word, to which the Bollywood star responded 'very cool'.

Though it is not known if Shah Rukh Khan was referring to the Master actor or the first look shared by the fan, netizens can't stop gushing over the reaction and are expecting Thalapathy to respond to the same.

Well, amid all the jollification, what has diverted the attention of a few netizens is the latest buzz on social media about Beast's connection with Vijay's Pokkiri. As per reports, the opening sequence of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will have a striking similarity to the 2007 actioner. For the unversed, in the high voltage introduction sequence of Pokkiri, Vijay is seen locking horns with 10 minions in complete swag. Reportedly, the star will be repeating a similar format in Beast, however, with a more massy entry and high octane action stunts, choreographed by stunt choreographer duo Anbariv- Anbumani and Arivumani.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the team recently returned to India after wrapping up the Georgia schedule. The cast and crew members will next be shooting in one of the popular film cities located in Chennai. Reportedly, a song sequence featuring Vijay and Pooja Hegde will be shot there.

Also starring Yogi Babu, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by Manoj Paramahamsa. Touted to be a complete action thriller, Beast will mostly release by the end of 2021.