Actor Karthik Refused To Act With Actor Vijay In Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalapathy 67!

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj join hands for Thalapathy 67 after Master. Fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of this film rather than Varisu.

Earlier, director Lokesh Kanagaraj told that Thalapathy 67 shooting announcement will be officially released in December 2022.

After Beast, Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu is all set for release. As the film is releasing on the occasion of Pongal 2023, the shooting of the film is almost complete and the post-production work has been accelerated. The dubbing work is also going on in full swing. The first single of the film has been released and has impressed the fans.

Meanwhile, the subsequent updates of this film are also attracting the fans a lot. As the shooting of this film is completed and the film is getting ready for release, Vijay will next join the shooting of Thalapathy 67 directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

While the fans have been waiting for the announcement of this film for a long time, the production side is testing the patience of the fans. However, only director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been hinting at updates about the film. Meanwhile, the information about the Pooja of this film is out.

While the post-production work of Varisu is currently underway, there are reports that the Pooja of Thalapathy 67 will be held on the December 5, 2022 in Chennai. Only Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj and few others will participate in it.

It has been reported that Lokesh will also start shooting the title teaser of Thalapathy 67 on the December 7, 2022 in Vikram style. Meanwhile, there are reports that Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Menon, Trisha and others will act in this film. Similarly, it has been said that the shooting of the film, which will begin in Chennai, will continue for 15 days and the crew will go to Kashmir for the next phase of shooting.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that the film crew has approached famous actor Karthik to act in this film and he has refused the offer. According to strong sources from the film industry, Karthik is undergoing treatment due to arthritis. This is only major reason for him to reject the opportunity to act with Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy 67.