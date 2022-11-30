Ajith Kumar Appears With A Clean Shaved Look For Vignesh Shivan’s AK 62?

While Ajith Kumar's Thunivu is about to release for Pongal 2023, there are reports that its climax shooting has been completed recently.

Actor Ajith Kumar, who was seen sporting a long beard in H Vinod's Thunivu, has suddenly switched to a clean shaved look, which is becoming the latest photo trend. Has actor Ajith acted in dual roles in Thunivu? Fans are also raising the question.

Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay, two of the top heroes of Tamil cinema are releasing their films for the upcoming Pongal festival. Both Varisu team and Thunivu team are busy with promotion work by releasing new posters and daily updates about the films.

While actor Ajith Kumar was seen in a clean shaved look in Valimai, Ajith appeared with a terrific beard and mustache look in Thunivu. In this case, a new photo of actor Ajith Kumar in a clean shaven look has been released and is spreading wildly among the fans. Celebrity hair stylist Dev Sakthivel has created this new look for Ajith.

Fans started raising questions like "Ajith is doing a double action in Thunivu? Or this new look transformation is for AK 62 with director Vignesh Shivan?"

On the other hand, there is also a suspicion that nowadays all films end with a part 2 climax. So Ajith Kumar might appear in a surprise scene at the end of Thunivu with this clean shaved look.

It is almost confirmed that Ajith Kumar is going to act in this new look in AK 62 while the film Thunivu is releasing for Pongal. While this Ajith's film directed by Vignesh Shivan is starting from this month, discussions are also taking place as to how much this look is a set for Ajith's next film.

Also starring Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Veera, Thunivu is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP. The film has music scored by Ghibran, cinematography by Nirav Shah, editing by Vijay Velukutty.

Vijay fans have been trolling saying that the clean shaven look is not a good look for Ajith Kumar anymore. Ajith's fans are trending the new photo on social media with the hashtag Ajith Kumar as Ajith looks handsome even in a clean shaven look.