Beast Day 3 Box Office Collection: Vijay-Pooja Hegde's Latest Film Manages To Maintain Pace

Beast has sadly become an example of a film high on hype and no substance. The Vijay-starrer released on April 13 amid much fanfare, however, even the ardent fans of the leading man were left disheartened after watching the comedy thriller. Soon after the release, netizens were seen expressing their disappointment over the film's weak storyline and haphazardly written character sketches that even affected the actor's performance in the entertainer. Having said that, Anirudh Ravichander's music was the only element worthwhile in the entire drama.

Talking about the box office collection, the film accumulated Rs 65 Crore at the worldwide box office on day 1. On day 2, the action-comedy drama grossed Rs 32 Crore globally, while on day 3, it garnered close to Rs 30 Crore, making the total collection of Beast Rs 127 Crore (approx-gross). Well, as the film goes through a lazy run at the theatres worldwide, fans are keeping their fingers crossed hoping that Beast garners audiences' attention at least during the weekend, which is now the only aim of the makers.

Beast Worldwide Box Office Collection (Daywise-Gross)

Day 1: Rs 65 Crore

Day 2: Rs 32 Crore

Day 3: Rs 30 Crore

Total: Rs 127 Crore (Approx- Gross)

If things go the other way round, it might get difficult for Beast to spring up at the box office. The collection hunt of the film has been unimpressive ever since it released.

The latest biggie written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 150 Crore. Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Shaji Chen, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqui and Ankur Ajit Vikal make up the supporting cast of Beast.