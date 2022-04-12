Beast OTT Release Date And Time On Sun NXT And Netflix, Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Vijay's latest release Beast is having a dream run at the cinemas. The action thriller has opened to a thunderous response at Tamil Nadu theatres. The film has been garnering massive reviews from renowned critics as well, which might help it pull more audiences to the theatres, subsequently collecting more moolah at the ticket windows. Beast released on April 13. As per various trade analysts, the first day box office collection of the Vijay-starrer might outperform his previous release Master, which had garnered a great deal of attention, especially in its primary market Tamil Nadu and the Hindi belt.

While Beast lights up the theatres in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere, fans have found another reason to rejoice. Apparently, gossip mongers have churned out a new detail about the latest film, which might also leave you perked up. As per the latest grapevine, Beast will hit Sun NXT and Netflix four weeks after it completes its theatrical run. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, the Vijay-starer might release on May 13. Though an official confirmation is awaited, the trend and rumours on social media suggest that the film will start streaming at 12 am. Well, that's indeed a huge buzz and it remains to be seen what the makers have in store for us, especially with regards to Beast's OTT release.

The latest biggie written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 150 Crore. Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Shaji Chen, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqui and Ankur Ajit Vikal make up the supporting cast of Beast.

On a related note, Vijay will next be seen in #Thalapathy66 of Vamshi Paidipally produced by Dil Raju and featuring Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.