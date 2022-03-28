Beast Teaser Release Date: Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Seems like it's happening soon! Beast's highly-anticipated teaser might get a release on April 1. Though a confirmation regarding the exact date is yet to be known, reports suggest that an announcement will be made by the makers a day before the official launch. Though there were reports that the team is contemplating to release the teaser on April 2, it is said that they later decided to prepone it.

Well, the film is currently slated to release on April 13. To avoid a clash with Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, the makers decided to present the film a day ahead of the Kannada action flick's release. With the back-to-back release of the popular south actors' films in theatres, one will have to wait and watch to see who overpowers whom in the box office race. Earlier during the pre-release event of KGF, Yash had expressed that it was unfair to make comparisons between the two films as it is cinema and not an election. He was quoted as saying, "He (Vijay) is my senior and I am sure fans will watch both films. I have huge respect and admiration for Vijay sir and I am excited about watching Beast. I am sure Thalapathy Vijay fans will love KGF 2. Let us watch both films and celebrate cinema."

Well, recently, Sun Pictures confirmed that Beast will be releasing in four languages- Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada, apart from Tamil. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is touted to be an out-and-out actioner. Featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, the film has Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Aparna Das, Yogi Babu and VTV Ganesh playing key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the film, while the camera has been cranked by Manoj Paramahamsa.