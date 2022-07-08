Chiyaan Vikram Hospitalised Due To High Fever; Recovering Well

Chiyaan
Vikram
has
been
admitted
to
a
private
hospital
in
Chennai
due
to
a
high
fever.
Recently,
it
was
rumoured
that
the
National
award-winning
actor
suffered
a
cardiac
arrest
and
is
currently
in
ICU.
However,
the
sources
close
to
Chiyaan
Vikram
rubbished
the
rumours
and
confirmed
that
he
is
not
in
ICU
and
is
recovering
well.
The
latest
health
update
suggests
that
the
Ponniyin
Selvan
actor
is
already
shifted
to
the
ward,
and
is
likely
to
be
discharged
by
today
evening.
It
has
also
been
confirmed
that
Chiyaan
Vikram
will
attend
the
Cobra
audio
launch,
which
is
expected
to
be
held
on
July
11,
Monday.
However,
he
will
give
the
Ponniyin
Selvan
teaser
launch
event
that
is
happening
today
(July
8,
Friday)
a
miss,
owing
to
his
health
condition.
The
latest
update
on
Chiyaan
Vikram's
health
condition
came
out
as
a
great
relief
for
his
fans
and
film
fanatics,
who
were
in
a
state
of
panic
after
the
rumours
regarding
a
possible
cardiac
arrest
started
doing
rounds.