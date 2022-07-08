Chiyaan Vikram Hospitalised Due To High Fever; Recovering Well

Chiyaan Vikram has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to a high fever. Recently, it was rumoured that the National award-winning actor suffered a cardiac arrest and is currently in ICU. However, the sources close to Chiyaan Vikram rubbished the rumours and confirmed that he is not in ICU and is recovering well.

The latest health update suggests that the Ponniyin Selvan actor is already shifted to the ward, and is likely to be discharged by today evening. It has also been confirmed that Chiyaan Vikram will attend the Cobra audio launch, which is expected to be held on July 11, Monday.

However, he will give the Ponniyin Selvan teaser launch event that is happening today (July 8, Friday) a miss, owing to his health condition. The latest update on Chiyaan Vikram's health condition came out as a great relief for his fans and film fanatics, who were in a state of panic after the rumours regarding a possible cardiac arrest started doing rounds.