Cobra Release Date: Vikram-Ajay Gnanamuthu's Film To Hit The Theatres On August 11

Cobra, the highly anticipated project that features Vikram in the lead role, is nearing the final stage of its production. The project, which marks Vikram's first collaboration with Ajay Gnanamuthu, is touted to be a sci-fi thriller. The makers of Cobra announced the release date of the film with a special teaser, on May 20, Friday.

The highly anticipated Chiyaan Vikram starrer has been slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. In that case, Cobra will mark the National award-winning actor's comeback to the big screen, after a long gap. The highly promising release date announcement teaser hints that the Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial is going to be a unique experience for the audiences.

Watch Cobra release date announcement teaser here:

As reported earlier, Cobra, which is a sci-fi thriller, features the lead actor Vikram in the role of a mathematician. The first look poster of the movie, which featured the National award-winning actor in seven different get-ups, was released on the actor's birthday last year. From the first look, it was quite evident that Vikram is once again going to experiment with the get-ups of his character in the film.

AR Rahman, the academy award-winning musician has composed the songs and original score for Cobra. The two singles of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer which are released so far - 'Thumbi Thullal' and 'Adheera' had taken social media by storm. Now, it has been confirmed that the celebrated musician is team up with Vikram once again with a versatile music album.

Srinidhi Shetty, the KGF actress appears as the female lead opposite Chiyaan Vikram in the movie. The Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial will have KS Ravikumar, Mohammed Ali Baig, Padmapriya, Kaniha, Robo Shankar, John Vijay, Mamukkoya, Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, and so on in the supporting roles. Cobra is produced by Lalit Kumar, under the banner Seven Screen Studio.