Gautham Karthik And Manjima Mohan To Announce Their Wedding Soon: Reports
Seems like south actress Manjima Mohan is struck by cupid and is soon planning to enter wedlock. According to the latest media reports, the diva is likely to announce her wedding with her Devarattam co-star Gautham Karthik. The leading tabloid DT Next quoted a Kollywood insider as saying, "They have been living together in Chennai and started seeing each other on the sets of Devarattam. The couple is looking out for an auspicious date later this year. They will be announcing their wedding officially in the coming months."
Though
it
is
being
rumoured
that
the
wedding
ceremony
would
take
place
in
April
this
year,
Manjima
has
reportedly
quashed
the
buzz,
however,
she
didn't
deny
her
relationship
with
Gautham,
according
to
the
Tamil
tabloid.
The
same
report
suggests
that
the
team
also
got
in
touch
with
the
actor,
who
shared
that
he
would
be
happy
to
let
everyone
know
about
the
news
of
his
wedding
if
is
happening
in
the
near
future.
Well, if it is a rumour, it is not the first time when south actors, especially from Kollywood have been targetted for their alleged relationships.
Earlier reports were rife about Silambarasan-Nidhhi Agerwal and Keerthy Suresh-Anirudh Ravichander's 'secret' relationships. Though Simbu and Nidhhi are yet to clarify the rumour, Keerthy and Anirudh maintained that they were good friends and are focusing on their respective careers.