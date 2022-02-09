Gautham Karthik And Manjima Mohan To Announce Their Wedding Soon: Reports

Seems like south actress Manjima Mohan is struck by cupid and is soon planning to enter wedlock. According to the latest media reports, the diva is likely to announce her wedding with her Devarattam co-star Gautham Karthik. The leading tabloid DT Next quoted a Kollywood insider as saying, "They have been living together in Chennai and started seeing each other on the sets of Devarattam. The couple is looking out for an auspicious date later this year. They will be announcing their wedding officially in the coming months."

Though it is being rumoured that the wedding ceremony would take place in April this year, Manjima has reportedly quashed the buzz, however, she didn't deny her relationship with Gautham, according to the Tamil tabloid. The same report suggests that the team also got in touch with the actor, who shared that he would be happy to let everyone know about the news of his wedding if is happening in the near future.

Well, if it is a rumour, it is not the first time when south actors, especially from Kollywood have been targetted for their alleged relationships.

Earlier reports were rife about Silambarasan-Nidhhi Agerwal and Keerthy Suresh-Anirudh Ravichander's 'secret' relationships. Though Simbu and Nidhhi are yet to clarify the rumour, Keerthy and Anirudh maintained that they were good friends and are focusing on their respective careers.