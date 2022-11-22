'I Will Direct Ajith And Vijay Films Again' Says SJ Surya At Vadhanthi Press Meet!

SJ Surya spoke about his upcoming films during the press meet of Vadhandhi web series. He said, "If God bless me, I will direct Ajith and Vijay films again."

In 1999, SJ Surya made his mark as a director in Tamil cinema by directing the film Vaali starring Ajith Kumar. After that, he directed Thalapathy Vijay's film Kushi and it became a huge hit. Then he started acting in films such as New, Anbe Aaruyirey, Kalvanin Kaadhali and Viyabaari. Over the years, he started playing villains in films like Spider, Mersal and Manadu.

Now SJ Surya made his entry on a trending OTT site, in the crime web series Vadhandhi. Produced by directors Pushkar-Gayatri, the web series Suzhal released on Amazon OTT has been well received by fans. Following this reception, their next production is the web series Vadhandhi. Starring SJ Suriya in the lead role, this web series is directed by Andrew Lewis, who previously directed Leelai. Laila, Smriti Venkat and many other stars have acted in this web series which will be released on December 2, 2022 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The trailer launch event of this web series took place today.

Speaking at a press conference in this regard, SJ Surya said, "I am going to direct the film Killer and the announcement will be made soon. If God blesses me, I will direct Ajith and Vijay films again.

Vadhandhi web series is releasing internationally. The trailer is out today and the series will be released on December 2nd on Amazon Prime. I bought one of those cars to direct Killer. Many of my films will be released in succession. An important announcement will be out on November 12th.

There is another important thing. Bommai will release in February 2023. Meanwhile Mark Antony will be released. Then I will start shooting for Killer. Vadhandhi is releasing in OTT. We are happy that our film is reaching everyone. If theater is one eye, OTT is another."

Vadhandhi Trailer looks terrific and the expectation is too high already. SJ Surya speaks Nagercoil slang fluently in this web series. His fans are eagerly waiting to witness a completely fresh performance from the potential actor of Tamil film industry SJ Surya.