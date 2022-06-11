Nayanthara Gifts Husband Vignesh Shivan A Bungalow Worth Rs 20 Crore!

Nayanthara and her long-time beau Vignesh Shivan got married amid family and friends at a resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9. The wedding was no less than a fairytale.

Marking their new journey in life, the couple reportedly exchanged expensive gifts in the form of assets. While it is rumored that Nayanthara has bought a property, a swanky bungalow worth Rs 20 Crore, and registered it under the name of Vignesh, the doting husband gifted her some interesting jewelry.

Nayanthara also bought 24 tolas of gold for Vignesh Shivan's sister, as part of the Tamil Hindu tradition. Both families exchanged gifts on the occasion.

The couple reportedly sold off their wedding telecast rights to digital platform giant Netflix for a fancy amount. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon reportedly looked over the arrangements, design, and direction of the event.

Both bride and groom wore custom outfits by Jade by MK. While Nayanthara opted for a classic red tulle embellished saree with a matching veil, Vignesh chose an ivory silk kurtha with veshti and a shawl. The bride chose to accessorize her look with heavy polki diamond and emerald studded jewelry designed by Goenka India.

The couple released a set of cutesy pictures via Vignesh Shivan's social media handles and they were circulated like wildfire.

The wedding has been attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi, Boney Kapoor, Anirudh, and Divya Dharshini among others.

The newlyweds are going to host a wedding reception party in Chennai for Kollywood film fraternity. The couple stepped out for the first time as man and wife to seek the blessings of Venkateswara Swamy at Tirupathi temple.

Nayanthara wore a simple yellow colour saree and accessorized with heavy gold kundan choker and earrings set. She folded her hair into a bun. The couple posed for a photo shoot at the temple, which became controversial.