Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan And 'Jawan' Director Atlee Attend

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the popular star couple is finally all set to tie the knot on June 9, Thursday. The wedding, which is touted to be a grand affair, is being held in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar and Nayanthara's Jawan co-star attended the wedding along with director Atlee.

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in the beige jacket, which is paired with a white shirt, black trousers, and sunglasses. The Badshah of Bollywood was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, who took to her official pages and shared SRK's look for the day. The duo was joined by Atlee, the director of Shah Rukh Khan, and Nayanthara's upcoming film, Jawan.

Check out the pics here:

As per the latest reports, superstar Rajinikanth, who has shared the screen with Nayanthara in multiple films, has arrived at the wedding venue. The actress and filmmaker have also invited the other popular names in the industry, including Ajith Kumar, kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, and others.

Coming to the wedding theme, the invitation card that has been circulating online, suggests that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have opted for a pastel-themed wedding. The guests are reportedly requested to don traditional attires in pastel shades for the wedding ceremony, which is expected to be held between a muhurat of 8 AM to 9 AM.

Following the traditional wedding ceremony, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are planning to throw a grand reception for their film industry friends at the same venue. If the reports are to be believed, the wedding festivities officially began on June 8, Wednesday with an intimate Mehendi ceremony which was followed by a pre-wedding bash.