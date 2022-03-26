Nikki Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Get Engaged In A Hush-Hush Ceremony: Reports

Nikki Galrani and Aadhi Pinishetty the popular star pair are reportedly engaged. According to the latest updates, Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani, who were in a serious relationship for the past couple of years, got engaged recently in a hush-hush ceremony which was held in the presence of their family members and a few close friends.

If the reports are to be believed, the young couple has been planning to make their relationship official for quite some time now. As per the latest updates, Nikki Galrani and Aadhi Pinisetty might tie the knot in a private ceremony, very soon. However, the sources close to the star couple suggest that the wedding date is not finalised yet.

The rumours regarding Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani's relationship started doing rounds after the couple was spotted together in each other's company quite a few times. Nikki was spotted with Aadhi's family at the intimate birthday celebration of his father, filmmaker Ravi Raja Pinisetty. However, the couple has always remained tight-lipped about their relationship and kept things private.

To the unversed, Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani shared the screen for the first time in the 2015-released movie Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka, which was released in 2015. The couple later shared the screen in the 2016 movie Malupu and 2017-released Maragadha Naanayam. As per the reports, Nikki and Aadhi developed a great friendship while working together, and fell in love a couple of years back.

Coming to their respective careers, Aadhi Pinisetty has made a place for himself in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, with some notable roles. In Telugu, he has played key roles in several popular films including Sarrainodu and Rangasthalam. Nikki Galrani, who made her acting debut with the Malayalam movie 1983, is a popular face in the South Indian film industry.