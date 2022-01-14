    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa: Audience And Critics Give A Big Thumbs Up To The Amazon Original Series

      By
      |

      On the auspicious occasion of Pongal, Sakranti, Bihu and Lohri, Amazon Prime Video treated the audience with the second instalment of the anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai- 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa...', putting forward heartwarming and soul stirring stories from the lockdown, being touting as the 'best anthology of the year'.

      Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa

      The audiences and critics have shared their verdict on the anthology and called it a massive favourite, across. The 5 episodes of the Tamil anthology shares 5 different stories revolving around the message of hope and new beginnings, combined with the powerful performances by the cast.

      Check out what the audience has to say about it

      Not only the 5 episodes have left a long-lasting impression on the minds of the audience, but the critics too are all praise for the performances of each of the actors. From Nadiya to Joju, Lijomol Jose to Arjun Das and Sanath, each performance has been hailed as a memorable one- some calling this a treat to watch.

      Each story in Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa... is standalone and yet they are all bound together by the theme of personal discovery of hope and new beginnings through human connection. These are stories of optimism, love and second chances, set in the second Covid-19 lockdown. The stories feature Aishwarya Lekshmi, Arjun Das, Dhilip Subbarayan, Gouri G Kishan, Joju George, Lijomol Jose, Nadiya Moidu, Nirmal Pillai, Sananth, and TeeJay Arunasalam, and are directed by Balaji Mohan, Halitha Shameem, Madhumita, Richard Anthony and Surya Krishna.

      Following the success of the first edition, Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa... promises to enthrall audiences with a heartwarming narrative that celebrates the spirit of resilience and grit in the face of adversity, successfully making it the 'anthology of the year'. Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video!

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, January 14, 2022, 14:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 14, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X