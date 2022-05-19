Saani Kaayidham: Selvaraghavan And Keerthy Suresh Talk About The Success Of The Film

Arun Matheswaran's much-awaited Saani Kaayidham was recently released on Amazon Prime Video on May 6, and the revenge action-drama has caught every cine fan's attention. Apart from being a hard-hitting tale and being a brilliant and mesmerizing piece of cinema, the film is lauded for some stellar performances by the lead duo - everyone's favourite Keerthy Suresh and reputed director Selvaraghavan.

Ever since the launch of Saani Kaayidham, fans and peers have been singing praises for the two actors, be it on social media or otherwise. Selvaraghavan's portrayal as Sangaiyyah is leaving audiences surprised and impressed with the director-turned-actor's acting prowess, and Keerthy's Ponni is being touted as yet another award-winning performance by the actor.

Reacting to the overwhelming reactions and the positive reviews, actor Selvaraghavan says, "I am thrilled that I began my journey as an actor with Saani Kaayidham. The role I played was a dynamic one and will stay with me forever. I'm grateful to my director Arun Matheswaran who insisted on getting me for this brilliant film and the incredible team that created this masterpiece. I am honoured for the love and appreciation coming my way from audiences across the world."

Talking about the film's success, Keerthy Suresh says, "It's extremely humbling that Saani Kaayidham is being loved and enjoyed by my fans and peers across the world. For a performer there is nothing more gratifying than the audience's appreciation. The role and film's zone were out of my comfort zone, but I am glad I went with director Arun Matheswaran's belief in me. I would also like to thank the entire team and my co-actor Selva sir for being a part of this incredible film that will always hold a special place in my heart."

Produced under the banner of Screen Scene Media Entertainment and helmed by writer-director Arun Matheswaran, the film boasts of an exciting crew comprising of Yamini Yagnamurthy as Cinematographer, Sam CS as the music director, Ramu Thangaraj as Art Director, Nagooran Ramachandran as the Editor, Dhilip Subbarayan as Stunts director and Siddharth Ravipatti as the creative producer.

Saani Kaayidham exclusively premiered on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories. It is also available as Chinni in Telugu and Saani Kaayidham in Malayalam.