Silambarasan's Car Runs Over And Kills Platform Dweller, Driver Arrested

In what can be called a hit-and-run case, a 70-year-old platform dweller was run over by a car reportedly registered in the name of Kollywood actor Silambarasan. The shocking accident took place near Chennai's Teynampet on March 18. According to reports, the actor's father, renowned director-actor T Rajendar was in the vehicle when the accident took place. He was taking his grandson to a clinic, so he reportedly got down 10 meters away from the accident spot and even called up an ambulance to rush the victim to the nearby hospital.

The deceased identified as Manuswamy, recently suffered an injury after he lifted a manhole cover, following which he was in a crawling state. After collecting relevant CCTV footage from a few residences and shops near the accident spot, the police arrested Silambarasan's driver Selvam, who during police interrogation apparently stated that he didn't see the victim as he was crawling, and the vehicles from the opposite direction were blocking his view with their headlights.

The traffic investigation wing has now registered a case against the driver under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 279 (rash driving in public) and 304(A) (death caused due to negligence).