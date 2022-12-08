'There's No Chance Of...': Keerthi Suresh Speaks About Sexual Harassment In Cinema!

'No one approached me with bad intentions. If someone approaches me like that, I don't need that opportunity' - Keerthy Suresh Open Talk

Today, sexual violence against women is rampant all over the world. The safety of women regardless of age is in a very poor situation. Controversies often arise in this regard in the film industry as well. The MeToo movement became a way to bring it into the public domain. Many actors have bravely come forward with sexual harassment through this movement. Currently, actress Keerthy Sureshum has spoken about sexual harassment in the film industry.

"Many people working with me in the cinema have openly spoken to me about sexual harassment. But nothing like that has happened to me so far. Everyone knows what I am like. So far no one has approached me with a wrong idea. There is no chance of such a thing in the future. If you approach me in such a way as to give me sexual harassment, I will turn it down as I don't need such an opportunity. I will look for other work and leave cinema." says Actress Keerthy Suresh in a recent interview to a media portal.

Daughter of Malayalam producer Suresh and actress Maneka, Keerthy Suresh, made her film debut at the age of eight. She attracted many fans due to her realistic acting and girl-next-door appearance. Keerthy Suresh also has many female fans. Her performance was just mind-blowing in the film Nadigaiyar Thilagam, which was made in Telugu and later dubbed in Tamil. Keerthy Suresh won the National Award for Best Actress 2019 for the film.

Although she made her debut in Tamil cinema with Idhu Enna Mayam, she caught everyone's attention only after acting in the film Rajini Murugan opposite actor Sivakarthikeyan. After the film became a hit, she started acting with leading actors.

Keerthy Suresh is currently acting in Dasara, Siren, Maamannan and many more films. Apart from that, she is playing the lead role in the movie Raghu Thatha produced by Hombale Films. Apart from that, she is also acting in an unannounced film. Keerthy Suresh's fans are in for a treat as they can expect a lot of movies from her next year.