Thunivu Actress Manju Warrier’s Sarcastic Tweet Shuts The Mouths Of Meme Creators

'Kaasedhaan Kadavuladaa', the second song from actor Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu has been released and has been well received by the fans.

Boney Kapoor-Director H Vinod-Actor Ajith Kumar has teamed up for the third time with this film. In this movie leading actress of Malayalam film industry Manju Warrier has acted opposite Ajith and Gibran has composed the music for the film. Due to this, there is a lot of expectation for the film. Actor Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies has acquired the theatrical distribution rights of Thunivu.

It is reported that the film will release for Pongal in 2023. The title and first look posters of Thunivu were released on September 22, 2022. Following this, the film's first song 'Chilla Chilla' was released on December 9, 2022 and received a good response from the fans. Music composer Anirudh has sung this song written by Vaisakh. The song is still number one on YouTube trending.

In this case, the next song 'Kaasedhaan Kadavuladaa' from Thunivu is released yesterday (December 18, 2022). Fans are celebrating this on social media with the hashtags Money Money Money, Kaasedhaan Kadavuladaa and Thunivu Second Single. This song has been written and sung by Vaisakh and actress Manju Warrier has also sung this song.

Thunivu is Ajith's third collaboration with H Vinod. The first two films were celebrated at the box office but received mixed reviews from film critics. Due to this, Ajith and Vinod are waiting to prove themselves through this film. There is widespread talk that it is a story related to crime and Ajith has played a completely negative role. So AK fans are looking forward to the film with great hope. Similarly, Vinod's recent interviews have raised expectations.

The film is going to release for Pongal. As Vijay starrer Varisu is going to release for Pongal along with Thunivu, fan conflict has already started on social media. Accordingly, Ajith fans gave a befitting response to the controversy of Varisu producer Dil Raju's comment.

Meanwhile, the first single from Thunivu, Chilla Chilla, was released recently. Although Gibran composed for Ajith for the first time, the song became a huge hit. In this context, the second single from Thunivu movie 'Kaasedhaan Kadavuladaa' was released today. Like the first song, this song has been well received.

Whereas the song's lyric video featured footage of Manju Warrier singing. But Manju's voice is not heard in the song. After this, many people raised questions about it. And some started trolling with it.

In this case, Manju Warrier wrote on her official Twitter page, "Lyrical video of Kasethan Kadavulada from Thunivu is out. For those who are worried about not hearing my voice in it, don't worry, it was recorded for the video version. Thank you for your concern. Enjoyed the fun trolls! Love"

Netizens started appreciating Manju Warrier for the way she looked into the trolls and responded in a matured way.