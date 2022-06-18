Vikram Day 16 Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan-Lokesh's Action Flick Re-writes Records In Tamil Nadu!

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan's latest film Vikram has become the highest grosser ever made in Tamil. The movie made a magic number at the box office even after entering third week at the theatres.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial movie, which made a pre-release business of Rs 200 plus crore is now roaring at the box office. The makers also announced the film's OTT premiere dates, but there is no stopping the film at theatres which are almost fully occupied for every show.

With content so strong, coupled with efficient performances by exuberant actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, Vikram is a sheer example of multistarrer brilliance.

Take a look at Vikram 16 days worldwide box office collection down below

Tamil Nadu - Rs 153.65 Crore

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana - Rs 25.91 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 18.40 Crore

Kerala - Rs 33.75 Crore

ROI - Rs 8.55 Crore

Overseas - Rs 111.91 Crore

Total Worldwide Gross Collection - Rs 352.17 Crore

The movie literally made a collection at the theatres worth Rs 352 Crore and is still counting. In his career spanning almost five decades, Kamal Haasan has never got the highest openings and returns on any movie until Vikram. Kamal Haasan appeared on the silver screen after a gap of three long years, and he came back with an industry blockbuster.

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film, produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the former's own production house Raaj Kamal Films International.