      Vikram First Single: Anirudh And Kamal Haasan promise mass feast with Pathala Pathala

      By
      |

      The stage is set for the arrival of the first song from the audio album of Kamal Haasan's Vikram. The music director Anirudh Ravichander and Kamal Haasan have started hyping up the arrival of the first song which has been titled Pathala Pathala. The movie unit has unveiled a special poster of the film to publicize the first song.

      "#PathalaPathala Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir in yerangi kuthu mode after a long time #VikramFirstSingle from today @Dir_Lokesh @RKFI" Anirudh tweeted a little while ago as he announced that the first song will be out at 7 PM today. Anirudh also shared a massy looking poster of Vikram which showcases Kamal in an energetic avatar.

      #pathalapathala from 7 PM onwards today #VikramFirstSingle #KamalHaasan #VikramFromJune3" Kamal Haasan tweeted and he also shared the song announcement poster.

      By the looks of it, Pathala Pathala appears to be a proper massy dance number which has Kamal in an energetic avatar. This is exactly what the poster implies.

      Vikram is an action drama featuring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and others in the lead roles. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it is up for theatrical release on the 3rd of June, as confirmed by the makers recently.

      The makers had recently announced that the digital and satellite rights of Vikram were sold to Star Network for a whopping Rs 125 crores.

      Read more about: vikram kamal haasan fahadh faasil
      Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 18:28 [IST]
