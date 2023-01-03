Popular Actress Quits BJP; Says Annamalai’s Leadership Is Not Safe For Women

In a much-anticipated development, actor and politician Gayathri Raghuram has announced on social media that she has decided to quit BJP. She stated that the leadership of Annamalai is not safe for women to be in the party. She added that there is no equality or respect for women in Tamil Nadu’s BJP. Nevertheless, she has added that she will still be a strong supporter of BJP and will follow Amit Shah’s footsteps closely.

Gayathri wrote on Twitter, “I have taken the decision with heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights & respect for women. Under Annamalai leadership women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider. Modi JI you are speacial, you are father of Nation, You will always be my vishwaguru & great leader. Amit Shah ji you will always remain my chanakya guru (sic).”

I’m ready to raise a police complaint To surrender all videos and audio’s. And to further investigate Annamalai. Sick person. And on War room which is troubling me.. — Gayathri Raguramm 🇮🇳🚩 (@Gayathri_R_) January 2, 2023

She further added, “No body cares about true karyakartas, the only goal is to chase away true karyakartas by Annamalai. Today I took this hasty decision & credit goes to Annamalai. Further I want to care less about Annamalai. He is Cheap tactic liar and adharmic leader. Hurting others is not Hindu dharma. I cannot continue under Annamalai leadership, Cannot expect social justice. Women stay safe don’t trust that someone will save you. No one is going to come. You are on your own. Believe yourself. Never stay where you are not respected (sic).”

Gayathri concluded the post saying that she is ready to take the matter legally. She called Annamalai a sick person and stated that she has all audio and video files to prove her allegations and that she would soon submit them to the cops to conduct an enquiry against him. She added that he has filed a complain against Annamalai.