'Vijay Felt Uncomfortable, His Father Shouted…' Sanghavi Recalls Shooting For Rasigan With The Superstar

Actress
Sangavi
made
her
debut
as
an
actress
with
the
film
Amaravati
starring
actor
Ajith.
She
rose
to
prominence
in
the
90s
as
a
leading
actress
in
Tamil
cinema.
After
that,
director
SA
Chandrasekhar
casted
her
in
Rasigan
movie
opposite
his
son
Vijay.
Then
she
acted
in
the
film
Vishnu
with
Vijay.
Rumors
of
love
between
Vijay
and
Sanghavi
also
arose.
That's
because
both
of
them
acted
in
many
intimate
scenes.
Recently,
Sanghavi
has
spoken
openly
about
acting
with
Vijay
in
SA
Chandrasekhar's
directorial.
Sanghavi
has
said
that
SAC
scolded
Vijay
in
the
cold
water
bathing
scene
and
felt
uncomfortable
when
he
acted
closely
in
a
song
scene.
"It
was
a
chilled
water.
We
have
to
get
ourself
dipped
and
comeback
from
it.
I
did
it
easily
but
Vijay
felt
uncomfortable
with
it.
He
was
shivering
in
it
due
to
heavy
cold.
SAC
started
shouting
at
Vijay,
'That
girl
is
doing
it.
Why
can't
you
do
it?'
It
was
very
funny.
I
enjoyed
working
in
the
film.
I
learned
discipline
and
punctuality
from
Vijay.
He
will
be
ready
on
the
sets
with
makeup
30
minutes
before
the
mentioned
time."
Actress
Gauthami,
who
was
interviewed
for
this,
expressed
her
opinion
that
all
this
requires
courage.