'Vijay Felt Uncomfortable, His Father Shouted…' Sanghavi Recalls Shooting For Rasigan With The Superstar

Actress Sangavi made her debut as an actress with the film Amaravati starring actor Ajith. She rose to prominence in the 90s as a leading actress in Tamil cinema.

After that, director SA Chandrasekhar casted her in Rasigan movie opposite his son Vijay. Then she acted in the film Vishnu with Vijay.

Rumors of love between Vijay and Sanghavi also arose. That's because both of them acted in many intimate scenes. Recently, Sanghavi has spoken openly about acting with Vijay in SA Chandrasekhar's directorial.

Sanghavi has said that SAC scolded Vijay in the cold water bathing scene and felt uncomfortable when he acted closely in a song scene.

"It was a chilled water. We have to get ourself dipped and comeback from it. I did it easily but Vijay felt uncomfortable with it. He was shivering in it due to heavy cold. SAC started shouting at Vijay, 'That girl is doing it. Why can't you do it?' It was very funny. I enjoyed working in the film. I learned discipline and punctuality from Vijay. He will be ready on the sets with makeup 30 minutes before the mentioned time."

Actress Gauthami, who was interviewed for this, expressed her opinion that all this requires courage.