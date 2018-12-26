 »   »  Pavitra Rishta's Puru Chibber To Get Hitched! Roka Ceremony With Beau Roshni Banthia On December 31

It's raining star wedding lately. Over the past month alone, we've seen several celebrities get married. Not only the Bollywood actors such as Deepika and Priyanka, but even the television artists got hitched to their better halves this month. After Ishqbaaz's Kunal Jasingh and Indian comedian ace Kapil Sharma, yet another celebrity is all set to tie the knot. According to the latest reports, Pavitra Rishta fame Puru Chibber and girlfriend Roshni Banthia are having their Roka ceremony on December 31, 2018.

A source told Pinkvilla, "A roka ceremony has been planned for the family and close friends of the couple on December 31 in Mumbai. They would be making the relationship official. More details of the same cannot be revealed at the moment. All that can be told is that it will be a fun filled sun downer celebration,".

Puru proposed to Roshni two days back and took to his Instagram handle to make their relationship official. He shared an adorable picture with her and captioned it as, "Thank god she said yes" - (sic)

Puru and Roshni make for one adorable couple!

The couple has planned on holding a tradiotional Roka ceremony in the presence of friends and family. Apparently, Puru and Roshni have known each other for almost 11 years and have been dating for a few months now. Roshni is a photographer by proffesion. We wish the couple good luck on starting a new journy of life.