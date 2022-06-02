Ankita Lokhande Completes 13 Years In TV Industry; Actress Shares Special Note For Her Fans On Social Media

Ankita Lokhande, who started her career with Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta, has completed 13 years in the industry. The actress has come a long way after making her acting debut on Indian TV in 2009. She played the role of Archana and featured opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the Zee TV show.

Ankita decided to celebrate the big milestone by cutting a two-tier cake. She is also being showered with congratulatory messages from fans and friends. As a result, the actress took to her social media account to thank her fans for making her day memorable by sending gifts. Lokhande posted a thank you note for her well-wishers whilst sharing a glimpse of how she celebrated her 13 years in the industry.

She wrote, "Today I complete 13 years in this beautiful and creative industry. Happy 13 years to me and Happy 13 years my dear #pavitrarishta Thanku everyone for making this day so memorable. I loved each and every edit u guys have made .. I promise to have a live session soon with all of u I love each and every one and so grateful for all the love u give #happy13pavitrarishta #archanadeshmukh #ankuholics. (sic)." Check out the post below:

On the professional front, Ankita recenty participated in Star Plus’ Smart Jodi with hubby Vicky Jain. The actress also made her OTT debut with ALT Balaji’s Pavitra Rishta 2 by reprising her role of Archana. She was seen opposite Shaheer Sheikh who played Manav Deshmukh.

Besides making her mark in the television industry, Lokhande even ventured into Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She later featured in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ritesh Deshmukh.