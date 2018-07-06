 »   »  This Is What Radhika Apte Would Do If She Woke Up As Shah Rukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan बनकर Radhika Aptey करना चाहती है ये काम ! | FilmiBeat

What celebrity would you like to wake up to be? When asked the same, this is what Radhika Apte said she would do if she woke up as Shah Rukh Khan. While some might wish to go on an extravagant holiday or eat at the most luxurious hotel as a celebrity, the Lust Stories actress' reply to the question was on point! Radhika Apte was present with her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui at a chat show when the question was shot at her. To which she replied,

"I'll experiment a lot more with films because I think Shah Rukh is an amazingly versatile actor and that's exactly how he started his career. He experimented across different genres and that's what I'll do if I ever woke up as him."

The critically acclaimed actress' answer was unconventional, too! Similar the roles she takes up in the movies, her answer to waking up as a celebrity was quirky and blunt. She wasn't the only one that spoke about her life as a celebrity. Her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui while remembering his initial movie days said he was always questioned by family and neighbors about getting beat up in every film of us.

The National Film Award winning actor said, "After hearing this from my family, I thought that now I will only go back home when I get to be the one beating someone up in a movie. Then 'Gangs of Wasseypur' happened and that's when I went back home with my head held high."