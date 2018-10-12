 »   »  Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula Wedding : Baarat Makes A Filmy Style Entry; Yuvika’s Look Revealed!

Related Articles
The much-awaited celebrity wedding is here as Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary gear up to tie the knot. One of the most favorite television couples, Privika, met during their stint on the reality show Bigg Boss. Today, (October 12, 2018), they are getting married in Mumbai in the presence of friends and family. They had their Sangeet and Hadli ceremony yesterday. While they danced their hearts out at the Sangeet yesterday, the baraat made a filmy style entry a few minutes ago, and here we have the exclusive pictures!
Yuvika Shines Of Bridal Glow!
Here! The bride Yuvika Chaudhary looks evidently happy as she showcases her attire for the wedding. The bridal glow on her face makes her look absolutely beautiful. She and Prince have both chosen red as the theme for their wedding dress.
The Prince Welcomes His Princess!
The moment has finally arrived. The bride meets her groom. Prince Narula welcomes his princess Yuvika Chaudhary. He holds her hand as she climbs the mantap. It's a moment worth capturing!
Prince’s Smile Says It All
Before getting on the horse, Prince entered the wedding venue in a car, His friends and family cheered as he made an entry. Prior to his entry, he was seen posing with his friends. He looks absolutely stunning in the groom's attire.
Parents’ Blessing
Before the baraat, he was seen posing with his parents. Prince seeks his parents' blessing as he bends down and touches their feet. If you remember, it was Prince's mother who approached Yuvika to marry her son.
The Excited Baraat!
A video circulating on Instagram shows Prince singing out loud he makes his way in on the horse. He seems extremely excited to be marrying the love of his life. He is seen holding the traditional knife in one hand.
