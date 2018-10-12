 »   »  Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula Wedding : Baarat Makes A Filmy Style Entry; Yuvika’s Look Revealed!

Yuvika Shines Of Bridal Glow!

Here! The bride Yuvika Chaudhary looks evidently happy as she showcases her attire for the wedding. The bridal glow on her face makes her look absolutely beautiful. She and Prince have both chosen red as the theme for their wedding dress.

The Prince Welcomes His Princess!

The moment has finally arrived. The bride meets her groom. Prince Narula welcomes his princess Yuvika Chaudhary. He holds her hand as she climbs the mantap. It's a moment worth capturing!

Prince’s Smile Says It All

Before getting on the horse, Prince entered the wedding venue in a car, His friends and family cheered as he made an entry. Prior to his entry, he was seen posing with his friends. He looks absolutely stunning in the groom's attire.

Parents’ Blessing

Before the baraat, he was seen posing with his parents. Prince seeks his parents' blessing as he bends down and touches their feet. If you remember, it was Prince's mother who approached Yuvika to marry her son.

The Excited Baraat!

A video circulating on Instagram shows Prince singing out loud he makes his way in on the horse. He seems extremely excited to be marrying the love of his life. He is seen holding the traditional knife in one hand.