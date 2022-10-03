Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Opens Up About His Financial Struggles And Getting Bullied Due To His Height

One of the most interesting contestants that came to the Bigg Boss house this year is the Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik. Ever since he revealed himself in the press conference, the internet has been in a frenzy. Abdu stole the audience's heart with his inherent cuteness, charms, singing, and mannerisms. However, all was not well for this 19-year-old singer-boxer. In the latest Bigg Boss episode, Abdu opened up about his financial struggles and how he was bullied in school due to his height.

On Day 1, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, and MC Stan were in a conversation while sitting by the pool. When Sajid stated that Abdu's wealth must be comparable to MC Stan, the singer refuted the claim and said that wasn't the case. Talking about his financial struggles, Abdu revealed that his family didn't even have a decent home earlier and were plagued by severe water logging issues. It was after getting recognition and good work that he could buy a normal house for his parents.

Abdu also opened up about the flak he received from others due to his height. He said, "I used to get bullied in school. They commented on my height and forbade me from coming to school. As a result, I did not receive any formal education."

Hearing about his struggles, Sajid Khan advises Abdu to not be bothered about people's talks. The latter then gracefully says, "I don't pay attention to what they are talking about me. I take it positively." MC Stan, on the other hand, was stunned listening to Abdu's struggles.

Later in the episode, Tina Dutta received a call from "Sonu Nigam" and was tasked with singing a duet with Abdu on the song 'Dil Deewana'. The duo then sang whole-heartedly in the garden area where the rest of the housemates were stunned after listening to the Tajikistani singer sing the whole song perfectly.