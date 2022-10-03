Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Said That She Didn’t Wish To Participate In The Show

Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer turned a lot of heads when she announced that she will be entering the Bigg Boss house in the 16th season. She received a lot of love and support from her fans on her decision. The support is so immense that as per the internet chatter, netizens have already declared her the winner of the season. However, very few know that Sumbul almost refused to do the hit reality show.

In an interview with Hindustan Times , Sumbul Touqeer stated that she never saw Salman Khan's show earlier before being offered to participate. She said that after getting the offer, she asked her father, who advised her to watch the previous seasons. Touqeer followed the advise, but got scared after watching the fights and shenanigans that happen in a season. She said, "I was very scared and told my dad that I won't do it, but he convinced me that I can do it. As a result, I decided to take up the offer."

Talking about the Host Salman Khan, Sumbul said that she is scared of him as he scolds a lot on weekend episodes. The actress insisted that she wants to stay in the house with love and doesn't like being scolded.

During the premiere, Sumbul Touqeer expressed her concerns to Salman and told how she fears him. She then went on to mimic Salman's various moods and styles which the host enjoyed. Her father later joined her on the stage while reciting a poem on courage and willpower and later gave his blessings to Sumbul before entering the show.