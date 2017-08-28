 »   »   » Ishqbaaz SPOILER ALERT: Finally! Shivaay Proposes Anika; Additi Gupta’s Role To End!

The makers of Ishqbaaz are keeping the audiences engaged with the latest twists. In the upcoming episode, the audiences will witness Ragini and Vikram's high voltage drama. This will also end Additi Gupta's role on the show.
Read on to know the upcoming twists...
Pinky’s Truth Is Out!
As the viewers witnessed, in the previous episode, Shivaay incidentally learns about Pinky's truth. With Shivaay's drama of transferring all his properties to Anika, Pinky shockingly reveals the truth by herself.
Shivaay Leaves Oberoi Mansion
Shivaay gets to know that Pinky had lied to Anika that he was Shakti and Kamini's illegitimate child! Upset and irked with Pinky's behaviour, Shivaay leaves the house.
Ragini Doesn’t Give Up
Although we saw Ragini leaving the Oberoi mansion, upset with her failure, she wouldn't give up.
Ragini Plans To Kill Anika
Ragini wants Shivaay at any cost, and this time around, she crosses all her limits! In the upcoming episodes, Ragini plans to kill Anika. For this, she takes Vikram and Anika's Bua's help!
Shivaay’s Life In Danger
Apparently, Shivaay will get to know Ragini's plan and comes to his love's rescue. When Ragini would be trying to kill Anika, Shivaay comes in between and he almost gets killed!
Additi Gupta’s Role To End
Fortunately, Shivaay escapes! This scene marks the end of Additi Gupta's role. Apparently, Ragini might either get killed or will be sent to the mental asylum.
Shivaay & Anika Reunite
Finally, Shivaay and Anika are reunited. Shivaay will also be seen proposing Anika with a cake. The Oberoi family celebrates the moment!
Additi Gupta Bids Goodbye To Ishqbaaz
Additi Gupta confirmed her exit on social media. Sharing a picture with Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna, Additi captioned the picture, "And it's a wrap for Nagini."