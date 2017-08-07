 »   »   » Life OK’s Ghulam To Go Off Air; Ekta Kaul’s Role Scrapped; Niti Taylor Approached For Bigg Boss 11!

The loyal fans of Ghulam had earlier received a bad news that their favourite actress, Niti Taylor is exiting the show. Another sad news that is the show itself is going off air!

As viewers are aware, the Channel (Life OK) is undergoing a revamp. Earlier, there were reports that all the shows, except Ghulam would go off air. Even Ekta Kaul was locked in for the lead role for Ghulam Season 2.