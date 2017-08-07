 »   »   » Life OK’s Ghulam To Go Off Air; Ekta Kaul’s Role Scrapped; Niti Taylor Approached For Bigg Boss 11!

The loyal fans of Ghulam had earlier received a bad news that their favourite actress, Niti Taylor is exiting the show. Another sad news that is the show itself is going off air!
As viewers are aware, the Channel (Life OK) is undergoing a revamp. Earlier, there were reports that all the shows, except Ghulam would go off air. Even Ekta Kaul was locked in for the lead role for Ghulam Season 2.
Ekta’s Role Scrapped!
But, now the confirmed reports suggest that the show itself is going off air and Ekta Kaul's part is being scrapped!
Ghulam To Go Off Air In August
The last episode of the show will be aired on August 25. A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "It was really a sad and shocking moment for the team. We had been insecure when Life OK shows were going off air but we thought we might be lucky."
Ghulam Team Disheartened
"Well, sadly fate had something else to offer. The team is indeed disheartened but will complete the shoot. We will air our last episode on 25 August."
Vikas’ Character Will Be Killed
According to reports, Vikas' character will be killed, thus bringing a happy ending to the story. Vikas told the leading daily, "It's been a beautiful journey and I have only gratitude to offer to the makers."
Ekta Kaul
Ekta said, "What can I say, it's a sad development. These things are part and parcel of our profession and I will take it on my stride. I have few other projects in hand, and I am sure I will get back soon."
Vikas’ Journey
Vikas shared the video and wrote, "A journey so thrilling and dynamic that started with this scene now comes to an end... #ghulaam And with tonnes of gratitude I move forward. Thank you @tewarisaurabh Sir and @rahilqaazi Sir for giving me Veer."
Vikas Thanks Ghulam Team
"Thank you @rajeshchadha Sir for inspiring me to be a better human being. Thank you @sumeetchaudhry M'am, @sethikewal Sir and @rakeshstar for all the love and support. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 And Thank you @kbaldota --- a brother from another mother.. 🤗😘 #gratitude."
Niti Approached For Bigg Boss 11
Meanwhile, the lead actress of the show, Niti Talyor's name is doing the rounds as one of the probable celebrity contestants on Bigg Boss 11.
Will Niti Participate In Bigg Boss?
Niti has been approached for the show. The actress was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "Yes. I have been approached for the show. However, I still have a round of meetings to go and hence nothing is confirmed as to whether I will be doing the show or not."