 »   »   » Naamkaran Spoiler: Neil & Avni To Get Married; Puru Chibber Quits The Show!

Naamkaran makers are keeping the audiences hooked to the television screens. Amol kills Dayawanti and gets arrested. Avni (Aditi Rathore) is happy that her brother is not a bad person.

Neil and Avni reunite. Neil says that he wants to forget the past and live with Avni, who is his present. Read on to know the upcoming twist. . .

Avni Proposes Neil Shweta accepts Avni, the audiences will witness a happy moments between Neil and Avni. In the upcoming episode, Avni will be seen proposing Neil. Neil & Avni To Get Married In Christian Style Neil will accept her proposal and both of them are set to get married in Christian style! During the wedding, Neil will be seen proposing Avni. Neil & Avni’s Marriage Stops! Do you think the marriage will happen? The answer is no! Neil gets Juhi's call and he leaves the stage. Avni will be left shattered. Neil Is Father Of Juhi’s Daughter! According to the latest report, Neil will soon be revealed to be the father of Juhi's daughter. Upon hearing this, Avni will be heartbroken. Karam Rajpal To Enter The Show We had also reported that a new entry will be seen on the show. It is said that Karam Rajpal will enter the show, who will be shown as Gurumaa's son. Apparently, he will be the guy who raped Juhi. Puru Chibber Quits Naamkaran Puru Chibber, who was on a break from Naamkaran, has quit the show. The actor played the role of Ketan Mehta on the show. ‘It Was A Mutual Decision’ Puru was quoted by IANS as saying, "I have quit the show. It was a mutual decision between me and the makers. There is nothing left for my character in the show." Puru Adds. . . He further added, "It's sad, but after Reema ma'am's sudden demise even the makers were forced to come up with a new track. But I am open to working with the team in future."

