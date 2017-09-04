 »   »   » Rumour Has It! Khatron Ke Khiladis Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani & Ravi Dubey Hated Lopamudra Raut!

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 is all set to hit the television screen soon. The celebrity contestants, who were shooting in Spain for the show, had uploaded a lot of pictures on social media.

The boys and girls had some 'real' fun apart from doing some risky stunts! Well, what we heard is that the boys - Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey hated Lopamudra Raut. But, why?

A source from the set revealed a leading daily that reason for these guys hating ex-Bigg Boss contestant Lopa was the fact that she took a long time to get ready! Well, it is not news for us, because she did the same on Bigg Boss as well!

Apparently, they took pot-shots at Lopa that lead to their enmity. But all has to go well, when film-maker Rohit Shetty is on board. According to the report, when the boys saw her daredevil performance, they buried the hatchet!

Coming back to the show.... Recently, the makers of stunt reality show revealed the promo of the show which featured the celebrity contestants. The promo gave us a glimpse of the contestants performing some dangerous stunt. The lyrics of the promo are catchy as well!

Are you excited for the show? Hit the comment box to share your views...