 »   »   » Latest TRP Ratings: KBC Brings Sony TV To Top Slot; Bigg Boss Enters The TRP Chart

The TRP/BARC ratings for the week 40 (September 30 - October 6) are here. Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 tops the TRP chart. The show has got Sony TV to the top slot. Colors TV retains its second slot, while Star Plus drops down to the fourth place. Zee TV has occupied the third spot.

Among channels, Khatron Ke Khiladi has occupied the third spot. Colors' reality show, Bigg Boss has entered the TRP chart.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 retains its top slot and has managed to get 4.0 ratings. The show has got Sony TV to the top slot. Bigg Boss Colors' biggest reality show has managed to enter the TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy 11th spot and has managed to get 2.0 ratings. Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Kundali Bhagya has maintained its second spot. The show has managed to get 3.0 ratings, while Kumkum Bhagya has managed to get 2.6 ratings and has occupied fourth position. YRKKH & YHM Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its seventh place. The show has managed to get 2.6 TRP ratings, while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has got 1.8 ratings. YHM has dropped down to the 15th place. Super Dancer Chapter 2 & Ishqbaaz Sony TV's dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 2 has managed to get 2.4 TRP ratings. Star Plus' popular show, Ishqbaaz has dropped down to 20th place and has managed to get 1.5 ratings. Sony TV’s Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Sony TV's popular show, Beyhadh has managed to get 0.4 ratings, while Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi has got 0.3 TRP ratings. Star Plus’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge have managed to get 1.1 ratings, while Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and Chandra Nandni have managed to get 1.2 TRP ratings.

Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

Top 10 Channels

1. Sony Entertainment Television - 443498

2. Colors - 434409

3. Zee TV - 367169

4. STAR Plus - 345802

5. STAR Bharat - 284679

6. Sony SAB - 257118

7. Zee Anmol - 168055

8. Sony Pal - 164818

9. &TV - 161778

10. Rishtey - 95442

Top 20 Shows

1. Kaun Banega Crorepati (Sony TV) - 8719

2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6581

3. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Pain (Colors) - 6358

4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5802

5. Udaan (Colors) - 5774

6. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5758

7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5660

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) - 5379

9. Super Dancer Chapter 2 (Sony TV) - 5295

10. Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (Zee TV) - 4613

11. Bigg Boss (Colors) - 4531

12. Naamkaran (Star Plus) - 4514

13. Mahakali Ant Hi Aarambh Hai (Colors) - 4513

14. Piya Albela (Zee TV) - 4113

15. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) - 4090

16. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 3870

17. Tu Aashiqui (Colors) - 3703

18. Mahek (Zee TV) - 3678

19. Woh Apna Sa (Zee TV) - 3414

20. Ishqbaaz (Star Plus) - 3362