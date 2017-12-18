 »   »   » TOP Controversies of 2017:Kapil-Sunil Fight, Pehredaar Piya Ki Ban, IPKKND, Piyush’s Arrest & Others

Like Bollywood or any other industries, Television industry too, was surrounded by controversies in 2017. While some controversies faded away soon, a few of them remained in news for the whole year.

Have a look at the BIG controversies that rocked the television industry in 2017...

1. Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover’s Fight Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's mid-air fight was the biggest controversy of this year. Apparently, Kapil was drunk, hurled abuse, and threw a shoe at his co-actor and friend Sunil. Post the fight, not only Sunil, but other actors of The Kapil Sharma Show (Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and others) left the show! 2. The Kapil Sharma Show Initially, there were reports that the show might not get renewed as the show's TRPs had dropped. But, later the show got an extension. Unfortunately, post fight with Sunil, Kapil went into depression and a lot of shootings of TKSS were cancelled. The makers of the show also decided to give Kapil Sharma and his show, a break. 3. Pehredaar Piya Ki Ban Sony TV's Pehredaar Piya Ki landed in trouble for its unusual concept. The show revolved around an 18-year-old woman (Diya played by Tejwasi Prakash Wayangankar) getting married to a nine-year-old boy (Ratan). The show received a lot of flak from the audiences as they felt the content is 'obnoxious and perverted' and may create a negative impact in children. The makers had to shut down the show as Rajput community was unhappy with its portrayal in the show and had an objection. 4. Amit Tandon’s Wife Arrested Television actor Amit Tandon's wife Ruby, who is a well-known dermatologist, got into serious trouble as she was remanded in Al Raffa Jail in Dubai. Apparently, she was been arrested for having threatened a few government officials. 5. Piyush Sahdev Arrested Beyhadh actor, Piyush Sahdev got himself into a legal mess. The victim, who is a model by profession has accused him of raping her and filed a case against him. The medical reports of Piyush, who was arrested under IPC section 376, suggested that he is guilty of rape. 6. Siddharth Shukla Quits Dil Se Dil Tak Siddhart Shukla was in news for throwing starry tantrums on the sets of Colors' show Dil Se Dil Tak. He was also linked to his co-actresses - Rashmi Desai and Jasmin Bhasin. Siddharth also apparently abused his co-actors, Kunal Verma and Jasmin. There were also reports in the last few months about that the actor and the makers were at loggerheads. Finally, the actor quit the show. 7. Akshay Kumar-Mallika Dua Mallika Dua, who was seen as mentor on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, was seen hitting out at Bollywood star, Akshay Kumar (as judge) for a remark aimed at her during a shoot. Akshay's comment triggered a controversy and upset Mallika and her father Vinod Dua. Akshay's wife, Twinkle Khanna was seen supporting him. 8. Bobby Darling Files Domestic Violence Case Against Her Husband Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Bobby Darling, who tied the knot with Bhopal-based businessman, Ramneek Sharma in February 2016, filed an FIR against him for domestic violence. The actress said that she was tortured by her husband and has moved to Bhopal! On the other hand, Ramneek had a different story to narrate! He said that Bobby was lying and it is her, who had fled with his property papers, money and gold, and he had filed an FIR against her! 9. Mandana Karimi Files Domestic Violence Case Against Her Husband Another ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Mandana Karimi also filed domestic violence case against her husband, businessman Gaurav Gupta. She alleged that she was 'thrown out of her matrimonial house' by her in-laws. But later, the actress withdrew her case! 10. Domestic Violence Case Filed Against Sanjeeda Sheikh & Her Brother! Sanjeeda Sheikh got into legal trouble as her sister-in-law (Zakerabanu Zakir Hussain Bagban) filed a domestic violence case against the actress, her brother (Anas Abdul Rahim Sheikh) and her mother (Anisha Sheikh)! Zakerabanu alleged that the trio beat her up while she was speaking to her father, and asked her to leave their Mumbai house. She left the house and got admitted to the hospital. Later, she lodged an FIR at Sarkhej Police Station. But, Sanjeeda was granted interim relief. 11. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Controversy The third instalment of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon got into controversy as the viewers were upset with the makers for roping in Shivani Tomar opposite Barun Sobti. The producer of the show, Gul Khan, the lead actors - Barun and Shivani as well as the channel, received a lot of criticism from the viewers. Since the show didn't garner the good ratings, the show was brought to an end soon! 12. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Controversy SAB TV's longest running sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah landed in a controversy as a Sikh community raised concern and accused the show of hurting their religious sentiments. In a statement issued to the media, the community alleged that the show hurt the sentiments of the community by featuring a living character of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, which is against the Sikh tenets. The makers had also asked the viewers to not misinterpret the scene in any other way.

Bigg Boss 11: Is Shilpa Shinde Responsible For Hiten Tejwani's Eviction?