Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh's Mumbai Reception: Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma & Others Attend
Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh, who dated for 12 years, tied the knot on July 9 at an intimate ceremony in Agra, which was attended only by their family members. Later, the couple hosted two receptions in Agra and Delhi, respectively. The duo hosted a grand reception on Saturday (August 27) for their friends in Mumbai. Several celebrities including Payal's Lock Upp friends attended the grand bash.
For their reception, Payal looked stunning in a shimmery red gown thigh-slit pleated dress, She completed her look with a sleek bun and accessorised her look with golden jewellery and flaunted her bridal glow. On the other hand, Sangram looked dapper in a navy blue tuxedo paired with a blue tie and a white shirt. Payal was also seen wearing a golden dress while Sangram complimented her in a brown suit.
The couple posed for the paparazzi for pictures and looked lovely together. They were also seen cutting a cake in honour of their union.
The
reception
was
attended
by
comedian
Sunil
Pal,
actors
Sherlyn
Chopra,
Sara
Khan,
Anjali
Arora,
Poonam
Pandey,
Shivam
Sharma,
Azma
Fallah,
Karan
Mehra,
Kashmera
Shah,
Gauahar
Khan,
Vindu
Dara
Singh,
Flora
Saini
and
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
fame
Raj
Anadkat
to
name
a
few.
Meanwhile, Payal revealed that her jewellery vendor hasn't arrived on time and she had to arrange for some alternative just before her reception.
On the other hand, Sangram revealed to ETimes TV that before the Mumbai reception he'd first spend some time feeding orphans. He said, "It brings me real pleasure to see happiness in these innocent eyes, and when they smile all my efforts are fruitful. We try to keep enough food for 150 to 200 kids and to cater to everyone. I feel blessings from such pure souls are what we need. I try to bring food for all students in a school where the kids are really needy and I feel happy making them happy."
(Images Source: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)