 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Ashok Aka Sangram Singh Is TAKEN; Karan Patel, Aly Goni & Others Wish Him!

After Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa & Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble, another television actor is all set to tie the knot this year.
Sangram Singh, who plays the role of Ashok on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, surprised fans by making an important announcement! The actor shared a picture of his fiancée, Gurkiran Kaur, and wrote, "Taken."
YHM Co-actors Wish Sangram
Divyanka Tripathi, Krishna Mukherjee and Anita Hassanandani congratulated the actor on his post. Even Karan Patel and Aly Goni took to social media to congratulate Sangram.
Karan Patel Wrote…
"Mere yaar ki shaadi hai ... @sangram_singh ki ho gayi wah bhai wah ...... @alygoni mere bhai, hamare liye yeh DISAMBAR hoga bada SITAMGAR ..! #NoWordsToExpressMyHappiness."
Aly Goni Wrote…
"Yeh lo bhai apne dusra saathi ne bhi hands up kar diye now I m actually feeling scared hahahah love u mere veeere ❤️❤️ I still cant believe 😍😍 oye mere yaar Di shaadi hai 🕺🏻💃🏻💃🏻🕺🏻 #SangyGotengaged @sangram_singh."
Sangram Singh To Get Married On December 25
Sangram Singh was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, it's true. We are getting married on December 25. The wedding will take place in Amritsar and the engagement and cocktail will happen at Jalandhar. It's an arranged marriage and Gurkiran is a VAT consultant from Norway."
Sangram On Hush-Hush Wedding
"Our families knew each other and they thought we were a perfect match. When we got introduced, we gelled quite well. Also, we already have a wedding in family on December 26 so the elders thought that it would be nice if we get married on December 25."
Sangram Further Added…
"Lot of our family members stay in Norway and it won't be possible to fly down for two wedding at different time."