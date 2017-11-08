 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Ashok Aka Sangram Singh Is TAKEN; Karan Patel, Aly Goni & Others Wish Him!

After Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa & Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble, another television actor is all set to tie the knot this year.

Sangram Singh, who plays the role of Ashok on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, surprised fans by making an important announcement! The actor shared a picture of his fiancée, Gurkiran Kaur, and wrote, "Taken."