Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Choti Ruhi Aka Ruhaanika Dhawan Buys Her Own House Worth Crores At The Age Of 15

Do you remember child actress Ruhaanika Dhawan who played the role of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel's onscreen daughter Ruhi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein? She became a household name after playing the pivotal role in the hit Star Plus show and won several hearts with her performance.

While she's currently away from showbiz, the actress is very active on social media. Taking to Instagram recently, Ruhaanika revealed that she bought herself a new house worth crores in Mumbai at the age of just 15 and completed her dream.

Sharing the great news with fans in a long note, she wrote, "With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all...To new beginnings!! My heart is full and I'm extremely Grateful... I have check marked a very big dream- "Buying a home on my own." This is very huge for me and my folks. I couldn't wait to share this with you all. My parents and I are extremely thank full for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream. Of course, this wouldn't have been possible without the help and guidance of my parents and as I write this I know how blessed I feel to have them."

The actress added, "Special mention to my mother who is some magician, she in all ways is Desi mother who saves every penny and doubles it. Only God and she know how she does it!! There's no stopping for me!! This is just the beginning. I'm already dreaming bigger, I will chase my dreams work even harder. So, if I can do it you too can!! So dream on, follow your dreams and it will definitely come true one day. #newhome #dreamsdocometrue #youtoocandoit #dreamit #achiveit #babybookaghar #babyrookaghar #homeiswheretheheartis #countingmyblessings My words cannot describe how thankful I am for all the help and support you all have given me. Thank you to each of you once again for all the love and blessings."

Take a look at her post below:

Heartiest congratulations to her.