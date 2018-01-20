 »   »   » Drashti Dhami, Nakuul Mehta, Vahbiz Dorabjee & Others Attend Alekh Sangal Engagement (PICS)

Alekh & Naz

Alekh was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "It is a beautiful feeling of falling in love and making that person your life partner. It was supposed to be a roka ceremony, which eventually turned out to be an engagement."

Alekh & Naz Get Engaged

"It was Nazneen's birthday yesterday, so I was a gift for her. The occasion got more exciting by having my close friends Nakuul , Drashti, Kashmira and Ruslaan."

Nakuul With Ruslaan & Alekh

Nakuul Mehta shared a picture and wrote, "Our main man got engaged last evening & all we did was laugh at his expense. @alekhsangal 😂 Channelling our inner Juhu Chowpatty, Shankari & Mhada feels since some occassions in life call out for authenticity ;-) #Rokaoed #notALowed PS - Ladies/girls, kindly unfollow Al."

Drashti, Neeraj With Alekh & Naz

Drashti attended the engagement along with her hubby. Sharing the picture, Drashti wrote, "Cheers to @alekhsangal and @nazzissist #hitched #engaged💍 #stillcantbelieve #happy#excited#touchwood ❤️❤️."

Ruslaan With Nakuul & Alekh

Ruslaan Mumtaz shared a picture and wrote, "The real life ISHQBAAAZ BOYZ. When bad boys look this good 😎 @alekhsangal @nakuulmehta...shalu_maisyMy prince charming is always looking handsome .....my love my everything my starts with you and my life will end with you I love you @ruslaanmumtaz."

Alekh & Naz Engagement Ceremony

Nakuul also shared a video on his Insta story, "@alekhsangal doing some mansplaining here... #Roka @nazzissist." Apparently, Alekh and Naz will get married by the end of this year (2018).

Kashmira Irani

Kashmira Irani, who also attended Alekh and Naz's engagement, shared a few pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Total Amaze.. Full Anjoi 🤠🤠 Congratulations @nazzissist and @alekhsangal ❤️ #Engaged."

Vahbiz Dorabjee

Vahbiz Dorabjee shared a picture snapped with the newly engaged couple Alekh and Naz and wrote, " Our darling Alekh Sangal is no more Single😉 TAKEN by the sweetest girl Naz🤗😙 Congratulations on your engagement my adorable's @alekhsangal @nazzissist."