 »   »   » Drashti Dhami, Nakuul Mehta, Vahbiz Dorabjee & Others Attend Alekh Sangal Engagement (PICS)

Suhani Si Ek Ladki and Gangster Newton actor, Alekh Sangal got engaged to the love of his life, Nazneen Dharamsey on January 18. Nazneen is a Content Strategic planner by profession.
The engagement ceremony was attended by Nakuul Mehta, Drashti Dhami, Kashmira Irani, Vahbiz Dorabjee and Ruslaan Mumtaz. Read on to know what Alekh has to say and also check out pictures...
Alekh & Naz
Alekh was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "It is a beautiful feeling of falling in love and making that person your life partner. It was supposed to be a roka ceremony, which eventually turned out to be an engagement."
Alekh & Naz Get Engaged
"It was Nazneen's birthday yesterday, so I was a gift for her. The occasion got more exciting by having my close friends Nakuul , Drashti, Kashmira and Ruslaan."
Nakuul With Ruslaan & Alekh
Nakuul Mehta shared a picture and wrote, "Our main man got engaged last evening & all we did was laugh at his expense. @alekhsangal 😂 Channelling our inner Juhu Chowpatty, Shankari & Mhada feels since some occassions in life call out for authenticity ;-) #Rokaoed #notALowed PS - Ladies/girls, kindly unfollow Al."
Drashti, Neeraj With Alekh & Naz
Drashti attended the engagement along with her hubby. Sharing the picture, Drashti wrote, "Cheers to @alekhsangal and @nazzissist #hitched #engaged💍 #stillcantbelieve #happy#excited#touchwood ❤️❤️."
Ruslaan With Nakuul & Alekh
Ruslaan Mumtaz shared a picture and wrote, "The real life ISHQBAAAZ BOYZ. When bad boys look this good 😎 @alekhsangal @nakuulmehta...shalu_maisyMy prince charming is always looking handsome .....my love my everything my starts with you and my life will end with you I love you @ruslaanmumtaz."
Alekh & Naz Engagement Ceremony
Nakuul also shared a video on his Insta story, "@alekhsangal doing some mansplaining here... #Roka @nazzissist." Apparently, Alekh and Naz will get married by the end of this year (2018).
Kashmira Irani
Kashmira Irani, who also attended Alekh and Naz's engagement, shared a few pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Total Amaze.. Full Anjoi 🤠🤠 Congratulations @nazzissist and @alekhsangal ❤️ #Engaged."
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee shared a picture snapped with the newly engaged couple Alekh and Naz and wrote, " Our darling Alekh Sangal is no more Single😉 TAKEN by the sweetest girl Naz🤗😙 Congratulations on your engagement my adorable's @alekhsangal @nazzissist."
