 »   »   »  Viral Video! Drashti Dhami’s Table Top Dance On Priyanka Chopra’s Desi Girl Is Not To Be Missed!

Silsila Launch Party

The makers of the show had organised a special party for the screening of the first show in Bandra. The cast and crew of the show attended the party. Drashti's husband, Neeraj Khemka and Shakti Arora's wife, Neha Saxena were also present at the party.

Drashti Dhami’s Table Top Dance Was A HIT

The celebration went on till the wee hours. The actors also shared pictures on their social networking accounts. What grabbed our attention was Drashti's table top dance, the video of which is doing the rounds on social media.

Drashti, The Desi Girl!

The actress was seen in a ‘bindaas' mood and grooved to Priyanka Chopra's song, ‘Desi Girl'. Her colleagues, Shakti Arora and Aditi Sharma were seen cheering her. The video has gone viral and fans are loving Drashti's dance moves! Have a look at the launch/special party pictures. (Don't miss the video at the end of the slider).

Special Party Pictures: Silsila Launch

Drashti shared this picture from the party and wrote, "Abt last night !!! Silsila launch !!!!! @khemkaniraj @aditidevsharma @shaktiarora @nehaasaxena @sarwarahuja 😬😬😬" - (sic)

Drashti & Aditi

The actress shared another picture snapped with her co-actress Aditi Sharma (who is seen playing the role of Drashti's friend on the show, Mouli, who is a doctor), and wrote, "Fun times !!!! @aditidevsharma 😘." - (sic)

Shakti With Neha, Aditi & Drashti

Shakti shared a funny video, where both Drashti and Aditi (Shakti's reel love interests) try to hold Shakti, but Neha (his real wife) takes him away from them! Posting the video, the actor wrote, "Reel meets Real!! 😂#offscreen #fun #launch #silsila @nehaasaxena @dhamidrashti @aditidevsharma @ashammehta4 @mahavirmehta01." - (sic)