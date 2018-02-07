 »   »   » Drashti Dhami Tags Vivian Dsena As ‘Mr Know It All’; Nakuul Mehta Wants Drashti To Hire A Stylist!

Nakuul’s Rapid-fire Round

Rate the following as fashion divas: Mouni Roy, Jennifer Winget, Drashti Dhami, Anita Hassanandani and Krystal D'Souza.

Nakuul: Jennifer Winget, Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D'Souza, Mouni Roy and Drashti Dhami.

Choose One

• Fiction Or Reality

Nakuul: Fiction for sure

• TV, Web Or Bollywood

Nakuul: Stage!

• Karan Johar Or Ekta Kapoor

Nakuul: Both... But, Ekta Kapoor, actually as she is into all three mediums (TV, web and Bollywood) and that's cool.

React To The Following

• Paid Sex: No one to judge.

• One Night Stand: It's fine!

• Threesome: It must be great (laughs).

• Casting Couch: Happens all the time.

If You Wake Up As…

If you wake up one more day as the following, what would you do?

- KRK: Will go back to sleep

- Divyanka Tripathi: Need some spice

- SRK: I would just give an interview talking about how cool Nakuul is!

Nakuul Wants Drashti To Hire A Stylist!

If Brokeback Mountain was to be made in Hindi, whom would you cast opposite you?

- Nakuul: Raj Kumar Rao.

- One actor who needs stylist?

Nakuul: My friend, Drashti. I feel that she can present her in far...far... cooler way.

Nakuul Wants Justin Beiber To Follow Him On Insta!

An actor who needs to get a life?

Nakuul: I need to get a life, because my wife keeps complaining that we have no life right now.

One person you want to follow you on Instagram?

Nakuul: Justin Beiber

Who Needs A Reality Check?

An actor who needs a reality check?

Nakuul: I have never done any reality show, if I do reality a check (cheque) would be nice and a big fat cheque would be lovely! I deserve it.

Drashti’s Rapid-fire Round

(Drashti answers as Nakuul)

- What is my marriage anniversary date?

Drashti: Jan 28

- At what age did I lose my virginity?

Drashti: 22 (Nakuul asks as to how did she know, while Drashti is shocked that it's true)

Drashti Knows About Nakuul Really Well!

- One person he would really want to work with?

Drashti: Drashti Dhami

- What was the first award that I got for my onscreen performance?

Drashti: New Face Of The Year (Debut)

Drashti Chooses Arjun Bijlani Over Vivian Dsena

(Drashti answers as herself)

Choose One:

• Vivian Dsena Or Arjun Bijlani

Drashti: Arjun Bijlani

• Ekta Kapoor Or Karan Johar

Drashti: Ekta

Drashti’s Most Embarrassing Performance

• Most embarrassing performance till date?

Drashti: All my scenes in Dill Mill Gayye as every time I used to cry.

• One actor whom you don't mind doing steamy scene with?

Drashti: Nakuul

The Name That Comes When You Hear…

• Miss Congeniality

Drashti: Me

• Miss Goody Two-Shoes

Drashti: Myself

• Mr Know It All

Drashti: Vivian Dsena

• Miss I Don't Give A Damn

Drashti: Sanaya Irani

• My Way Or The Highway

Drashti: Sanaya

Alternate Career You Would Suggest To:

- Jennifer Winget: To do something in yoga may be (yoga teacher).

- Ekta Kapoor: I think she is the best in what she is in, she shouldn't try to change.

- Arjun Kapoor: (Nakuul answers this) Bartender.

- Ranveer Singh: Just become my husband.

Drashti Doesn’t Want To Work With Vivian!

One person from the industry, you would never want to work with?

Drashti: Vivian Dsena

One person you would definitely want to work with?

Drashti: Siddhant Karnick