English
 »   »   »  Gold Awards 2018: Winners List – Vivian Dsena, Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy & Others Bag Awards

Gold Awards 2018: Winners List – Vivian Dsena, Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy & Others Bag Awards

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    One of the television's most prestigious awards ceremonies - Gold Awards 2018 was held yesterday (June 19, 2018) at Filmistan Studios. The show was hosted by Nakuul Mehta. Mouni Roy, Sriti Jha, Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Arshi Khan, Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary were among a few television actors who graced the event.

    Drashti Dhami, Helly Shah, Shakti Arora, Karan Tacker, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani and many others performed at the event. Coming to the most important and interesting part of the event - that is the list of winners - Vivian Dsena, Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, Mohsin-Shivangi were among a few who bagged awards. Take a look at a few pictures and the winners list.

    Hina Khan – Stylish Diva Award

    Hina shared the picture of the award on her instagram story. She also shared a few pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you for honouring me with Style Diva in the television industry #GoldAwards2018 Thank you @vikaaskalantri @zeetv." - (sic)

    Mouni – Rising Film Star Award

    Mouni Roy shared a picture of her holding the award and wrote, "Each time so spèsh !. . . . Thank you baba @ektaravikapoor @vikaaskalantri @zeetv #goldawards2018." - (sic)

    Rising Star 2 - Best Reality Show Award

    Nikul Desai shared a picture and wrote, "RISING STAR SEASON 2 bags the best reality show #risingstar2#2018 #team #optimystix #superhappy #superproud.. thank you #team @colorstv and thanks team @optimystixmedia @vipuldshahofficial #yolo #repost #gratitude @vikaaskalantri #goldawards2018." - (sic)

    Jennifer Winget - Best Actress Award

    The actress shared a few pictures and wrote, "Going for Gold this time at the @goldawardstv and this one's for the entire team at Bepannaah for their collective effort - fantastic writers, an incredible camera crew, the best co-actors and a supporting cast of critics and constants - my family, friends and fans who have more faith in me than I have in myself sometimes. What a reminder to tell you that hard work is truly rewarded and reassurance that atleast, I'm on the right path!" - (sic)

    Gold Awards 2018 Winners List

    Best TV Show Award: Ishq Mein Marjawaan
    Best TV Show Award (Popular): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
    Best Show Award (Critics) - Ishq Subhan Allah
    Fit Actor (Male): Vivek Dahiya
    Fit Actor (Female): Surbhi Jyoti and Karishma Tanna
    Stylish Diva: Hina Khan
    Best Jodi: Shivangi Joshi - Mohsin Khan (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)
    Best Comic Role (Male): Maninder Singh (Kya Haal Mr Panchal)
    Best Comic Role (Female): Krystle DSouza (Belan Wali Bahu)
    Rising Film Star Award: Mouni Roy
    Best Actor - Vivian Dsena (Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki)
    Best Actor (Popular) - Nakuul Mehta
    Best Actress: Jennifer Winget
    Best Supporting Actor: Sachin Tyagi
    Best Supporting Actress- Parul Chauhan
    Best Reality Show: Rising Star Season 2
    Most Steller Performance of The Year: Surbhi Chandna

    Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.

    Dil Hi Toh Hai Review: Not A K3G TV Remake, But The Show Is Definitely Inspired By The Film!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue