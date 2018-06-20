 »   »   »  Gold Awards 2018: Winners List – Vivian Dsena, Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy & Others Bag Awards

Hina Khan – Stylish Diva Award

Hina shared the picture of the award on her instagram story. She also shared a few pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you for honouring me with Style Diva in the television industry #GoldAwards2018 Thank you @vikaaskalantri @zeetv." - (sic)

Mouni – Rising Film Star Award

Mouni Roy shared a picture of her holding the award and wrote, "Each time so spèsh !. . . . Thank you baba @ektaravikapoor @vikaaskalantri @zeetv #goldawards2018." - (sic)

Rising Star 2 - Best Reality Show Award

Nikul Desai shared a picture and wrote, "RISING STAR SEASON 2 bags the best reality show #risingstar2#2018 #team #optimystix #superhappy #superproud.. thank you #team @colorstv and thanks team @optimystixmedia @vipuldshahofficial #yolo #repost #gratitude @vikaaskalantri #goldawards2018." - (sic)

Jennifer Winget - Best Actress Award

The actress shared a few pictures and wrote, "Going for Gold this time at the @goldawardstv and this one's for the entire team at Bepannaah for their collective effort - fantastic writers, an incredible camera crew, the best co-actors and a supporting cast of critics and constants - my family, friends and fans who have more faith in me than I have in myself sometimes. What a reminder to tell you that hard work is truly rewarded and reassurance that atleast, I'm on the right path!" - (sic)