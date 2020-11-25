Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Sidharth Shukla & Others Bag Awards

Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla bagged two awards- Style Icon Social Media and Style Icon TV Industry. The actor shared the picture and wrote, "Thank you @vikaaskalantri #GoldAwards2020 and everyone who's supporting me on social media this award is for all of you ❤️ #StyleIconSocialMedia #StyleIconTelevisionIndustry."

Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda also bagged an award. The Bepannah actor shared a picture from the awards ceremony and captioned it as, "Story of the day! #goldawards2020.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan too bagged two awards- Diva Of TV Industry and Social Media Diva. The actress looked stunning in a black and white dress. She also shared a few pictures from the event. Posting the pictures of the awards, the actress wrote, "Thank you @vikasskalantri New journey, New Awards #Goldglamandstyleawards #SocialMediaDiva #DivaOfTheTelevisionIndustry."

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar bagged Most Glamorous Star TV award. The actor shared a couple of pictures snapped with the awards.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna shared a few pictures and captioned it as, "Here Comes the First One For Tonight Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 in the Catergory THE HOT- STEPPER (Female) Thankyou the Lovely Team at Gold Awards & my Dearest and always Amazing @vikaaskalantri Thankyou for the Acknowledgment ♥️ #goldglamandstyleawards @goldawardstv."

Shraddha Arya, Arjun Bijlani & Mohsin Khan

Shraddha Arya, Arjun Bijlani and Mohsin Khan too bagged awards at the event. The actress shared a picture snapped with Arjun and Mohsin and wrote, "For me Style and Glamour has a lot to do with your inner confidence, belief in yourself and a disregard for anyone else's opinion of you. Wear anything you like with a smile and step out like a Queen- You're glamorous! Thank You, Gold (Style & Glamour) Awards for calling me the "Most Glamorous Tv Personality", I think you're too Kind! ❤️."