Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Sidharth Shukla & Others Bag Awards
Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 was held yesterday (November 24, 2020). The who's who from the television industry graced the event. From Sidharth Shukla, Harshad Chopda to Hina and Gauahar Khan, many actors made stylish appearances and bagged awards. Take a look at the winners' list!
Sidharth Shukla
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla bagged two awards- Style Icon Social Media and Style Icon TV Industry. The actor shared the picture and wrote, "Thank you @vikaaskalantri #GoldAwards2020 and everyone who's supporting me on social media this award is for all of you ❤️ #StyleIconSocialMedia #StyleIconTelevisionIndustry."
Harshad Chopda
Harshad Chopda also bagged an award. The Bepannah actor shared a picture from the awards ceremony and captioned it as, "Story of the day! #goldawards2020.
Hina Khan
Hina Khan too bagged two awards- Diva Of TV Industry and Social Media Diva. The actress looked stunning in a black and white dress. She also shared a few pictures from the event. Posting the pictures of the awards, the actress wrote, "Thank you @vikasskalantri New journey, New Awards #Goldglamandstyleawards #SocialMediaDiva #DivaOfTheTelevisionIndustry."
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar bagged Most Glamorous Star TV award. The actor shared a couple of pictures snapped with the awards.
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna shared a few pictures and captioned it as, "Here Comes the First One For Tonight Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 in the Catergory THE HOT- STEPPER (Female) Thankyou the Lovely Team at Gold Awards & my Dearest and always Amazing @vikaaskalantri Thankyou for the Acknowledgment ♥️ #goldglamandstyleawards @goldawardstv."
Shraddha Arya, Arjun Bijlani & Mohsin Khan
Shraddha Arya, Arjun Bijlani and Mohsin Khan too bagged awards at the event. The actress shared a picture snapped with Arjun and Mohsin and wrote, "For me Style and Glamour has a lot to do with your inner confidence, belief in yourself and a disregard for anyone else's opinion of you. Wear anything you like with a smile and step out like a Queen- You're glamorous! Thank You, Gold (Style & Glamour) Awards for calling me the "Most Glamorous Tv Personality", I think you're too Kind! ❤️."
Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020: Full Winners List
• Style Icon Social Media: Sidharth Shukla
• Style Icon TV Industry: Sidharth Shukla
• Diva Of TV Industry: Hina Khan
• Social Media Diva: Hina Khan
• Most Glamorous Star TV: Dheeraj
• Most Stylish Reality Star: Gauahar Khan
• Most Stylish Star TV: Kanika Mann & Helly Shah
• Most Stylish Jodi Of The Year: Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary
• The Hot- Stepper (Female): Surbhi Chandna
• Most Glamorous TV Personality: Shraddha Arya
• Most Stylish Influencer (Male): Shakti Arora
• Most Stylish Star TV: Kanika Mann
• The Most Stylish Actor (Female): Nikita Dutta
Other actors who grabbed awards are: Harshad Chopda, Sharad Malhotra, Sidharth Nigam, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, Avneet Kaur, Munmun Dutta and Mohsin Khan.
Also Read: International Emmy Awards 2020 Winners List: Delhi Crime Brings Home Best Drama Series Trophy
Also Read: Delhi Crime International Emmy Win: Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar & Other Celebs Congratulate The Team