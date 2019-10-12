Gold Awards 2019 Winners: Helly Shah, Zain Imam, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan & Others Win Big
One of the most prestigious award ceremonies - the 12th Gold Awards was held yesterday (October 11) in Mumbai. The event which was hosted by Nakuul Mehta, Barkha Sengupta and Paritosh Tripathi, was graced by who's who of the television industry. Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Karan Singh Grover, Shaheer Sheikh, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and Rajan Shahi were a few celebrities who made a stylish appearance at the red carpet.
Coming to the most important part of the awards ceremony - the winners - KSG, Mohsin, Shivangi and many others bagged awards at the ceremony. Take a look at the complete awards list.
Shaheer & Rhea
Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma, who play the roles of Abir and Mishti on Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, bagged Best Couple Award. Shaheer donned a blue and brown outfit, while Rhea looked gorgeous in a pista green dress.
Hina Khan
Hina Khan bagged three awards - Most Fit Actress, Best Actor in a Negative Role Popular and TV Personality of the Year. The actress donned a pink-coloured dress and looked as stunning as ever.
Erica Fernandes & Surbhi Chandna
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes bagged two awards - Most Stylish Diva and Best Actor Female (Critics) Awards. The Most Stylish Diva Award was also shared by Sanjivani 2 actress Surbhi Chandna.
Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi & Dheeraj Dhoopar-Shraddha Arya
Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi bagged Best Actor (Male & Female) Awards. The awards was also shared by Kundali Bhagya actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya.
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun shared a picture snapped with the awards and wrote, "Firstly thank you to all the fans who voted . Thank you @zee5 @zeetv and @vikaaskalantri for both these awards . Thank you @colorstv team for this opportunity , for #kitchenchampion #dancedeewane .wohooo best host award feels really special.. would share this award with all the nominees as well. Thank you @dreamsvaultmedia . U guys r great. By the way never thought il tag 2 channels in one post 😜😜. Cheers to that too." - (sic)
Gold Awards 2019 Complete Winners
- Best Couple: Rhea Sharma & Shaheer Sheikh
- Best Actor In A Negative Role Critics (Male): Sanjay Gagnani
- Best Actress In A Negative Role Critics (Female): Helly Shah
- Best Actor In A Negative Role Popular (Male): Karan Singh Grover
- Best Actor In A Negative Role Popular (Female): Hina Khan
- Best Stylish Male: Zain Imam
- Most Stylish Diva: Surbhi Chandna & Erica Fernandes
- Most Fit Actor (Female): Hina Khan
- Most Fit Actor (Male): Karan Wahi
- TV Personality Of The Year: Hina Khan
- Best Anchor: Arjun Bijlani
- Best Supporting Male (Critics): Karan Khanna
- Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Mugdha Chaphekar
- Best Supporting Actor Male Popular: Ritvik Arora
- Gold Debut Award In A Lead Role (Male): Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar
- Best Child Actor - Aakriti Sharma
- Best Hair Male - Arjun Bijlani
- Best Hair Female - Krishna Mukherjee
- Rising Star From TV To Film: Mrunal Thakur & Avika Gor
- Best Debutante Female: Reem Shaikh
- Best Actor Male (Critics): Pearl V Puri
- Best Actor Female (Critics): Erica Feranandes
- Best Actor Male (Popular): Mohsin Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar
- Best Actress Female (Popular): Shraddha Arya & Shivangi Joshi
- Best TV Show Fiction: Kundali Bhagya & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
- Best TV Show Comedy: The Kapil Sharma Show
- Milestone Longest Running Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
