      Gold Awards 2019 Red Carpet Pictures: Deepika Singh, Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam & Others DAZZLE

      The Gold Awards 2019 is all set to happen in Mumbai city tonight, and our favourite television celebrities are making some fabulous red carpet appearances. Kubra Sait, Deepika Singh, Nakuul Mehta, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora, Rubina Dilaik, Surbhi Chandana, Hina Khan, and others glammed up the red carpet of the 12th Gold Awards.

      Mohsin & Shivangi Exude Class

      Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were total class as they walked the red carpet of the Gold Awards 2019.

      Boss Lady Rubina

      Rubina Dilaik looked like a total boss lady in a sheer navy blue dress when she made her appearance on the red carpet of Gold Awards.

      Shaheer, Kaveri & Ritvik Pose Together

      Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora pose for pictures together on the red carpet. Shaheer looks handsome in an all-white suit. Kaveri stuns in a red gown with a thigh high slit. Ritvik makes for a dashin guy in a black and brown outfit.

      Deepika Makes A Red Hot Appearance

      Deepika Singh made a red hot appearance on Gold Awards 2019. She looked drop dead gorgeous in a one shoulder red dress with a thigh high slit and black pumps.

      Kubra Looks Gorgeous In A Satin Gown

      Kubra Sait took to her Instagram to share a picture of her all dolled up for the Gold Awards red carpet. She looked beautiful in a satin green dress with a plunge neck.

      Nakuul's Uber Cool Avatar

      Nakuul Mehta showed up in an uber cool avatar to the Gold Awards 2019. He looked funky in a black and golden suit with a yellow tinted sunglasses.

      Surbhi's Flawless Red Carpet Appearance

      Surbhi Chandana was snapped when she was interacting with the media at the Gold Awards 2019. She looked flawless in a sequined golden dress.

      Pretty In Pink

      Hina Khan looked pretty in pink at the Gold Awards 2019.

